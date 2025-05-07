Two Derry schools make finals of Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition

Two Derry schools have been shortlisted from almost 1,000 entrants to make the final round of this year’s Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition.

St Joseph's Boys' School, Creggan has been shortlisted in the AI and Smart Technology category and and St Mary’s College, Northland Road is shortlisted for two categories – Health, Medicine and Wellbeing and Sustainability and Environment.

St Joseph’s Boys’ School Project is an ‘Interactive dictionary for learning sign languages using computer vision and open databases’.

The St Mary’s College project in Health, Medicine and Wellbeing is titled: ;Investigating the photocatalysis and antimicrobial ability of titanium dioxide using UVA, UVB and UVC.’

The second project is ‘Investigating the reclaiming of lithium and other materials from used batteries (in vapes) part II’

Almost 1,000 young people aged 11 to 18 from across the UK h entered The Big Bang Competition.

Just over 100 projects have now been shortlisted from hundreds of entries. Judging rounds will take place over the next few weeks to determine who the winners are.

Up for grabs is the coveted Big Bang UK Young Engineer, Big Bang UK Young Scientist and Big Bang UK Young Technologist of the Year awards, (with thanks to Siemens who are supporting the technologist category). Each of these categories is awarded a prize of £1,000.

There are also special category awards on themes from AI to healthcare and wellbeing and inclusivity.

In total, there are 22 awards.

Mark Wood, Social Sustainability Lead, Siemens, Great Britain and Ireland, said, “The Big Bang Competition is an opportunity for aspiring designers, technologists, engineers and problem solvers to showcase their ideas using science, technology, engineering, and maths to improve our lives. As digitalisation becomes more crucial and sustainable living more important, the ideas from our young people are inspiring, limitless, and practical. Each year, I am amazed by the brilliant ideas and genuine passion they demonstrate.”

Winners of the Big Bang Competition, will be announced at The Big Bang Fair at the NEC in Birmingham from Tuesday 17 to Thursday 19 June 2025.

The annual Big Bang Fair is the largest celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) for young people aged 10 to 13 in the UK.

Through hands-on activities, incredible shows and career panels, the fair inspires students about the diverse careers in STEM.