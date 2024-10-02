Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster University has announced the continuation of the award-winning Talent Hub, which is helping talented young people connect with employers.

Last year, Ulster University launched the Talent Hub, which was co-designed with core industry partner FinTrU and in collaboration with Derry’s Chamber of Commerce.

The hopes of the collaboration is to support the transition from education into the working world and as part of the Global Business and Enterprise degree offerings at Ulster University, in excess of 100 second-year students will complete four workshops delivered by academic experts and FinTrU’s team of professionals.

The aim of the workshops is to empower students with the skills, knowledge, and networking opportunities they need to enhance their potential for future employability, whilst ensuring the next generation of talent is aligned with employer needs.

Pictured at the launch of Ulster University’s ‘Talent Hub’ an innovative initiative focused on connecting talented students with Derry employers, are second-year Global Business and Enterprise students alongside core partners FinTrU and The Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

Ulster University have said that each session will focus on a different aspect of essential career development themes, helping students to develop and advance their confidence and professional skills, build networking skills and business acumen, including what to expect during a job application process, from crafting compelling CVs to sharpening their interview skills, with the support in the classroom creating a real and authentic learning opportunity for the students from both Erin King of FinTrU and Natalie McCloskey from the Chamber of Commerce.

Dr Mary Crossan, Lecturer in Business Enterprise at Ulster University said: “The Talent Hub programme, created by Dr. Aisling Reid, saw great success in its first year, winning the Educational Partnership Award at the North West Business Awards and doubling local placements. This success is thanks to the support of local business leaders like FinTrU, Alchemy Technology Services, Fujitsu, and Moore NI, who are committed to championing the next generation of talent and actively participate in activities to authentically network with students and create excellent learning environment and placement opportunities.”

Through the Talent Hub 2023, Ulster University student James Condren was able to secure his placement role at FinTrU for 2024. James said: “Through the Talent Hub, I was able to develop the necessary skills that would help earn me my place on FinTrU’s 2024-25 Placement Programme and contribute to my success as a Junior Analyst. Additionally, participation allowed me to strengthen my networking skills, communicate with industry professionals during the workshops and events, and gain first hand insights from placement students on the benefits of working within their chosen companies.”

Speaking on the ‘Talent Hub’ collaborative partnership, Kathleen McDermott, FinTrU, Executive Director said: “After a hugely successful collaboration last year, we are delighted to be partnering with Ulster University Business School once again for the 2024 Talent Hub. We will be playing our part in helping to guide and advise aspiring local business students as they look towards building their future careers. Our FinTrU Placement Programme for 2025/26 is now open for applications and we welcome interest from students who wish to supercharge their career at FinTrU – right here in the North West.”

Local businesses can contact Dr Mary Crossan, Ulster University to learn more about the ‘Talent Hub 2024’ and get involved or register to attend the finale ‘pitch for placement’ event by emailing: [email protected]