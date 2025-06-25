Ulster University hosts first stakeholder engagement at Magee’s City Deal AI hub CARL

Ulster University has hosted its first stakeholder event at its Cognitive Analytics Research Laboratory (CARL) which was set up under the City Deal to establish Derry as a leading centre for artificial intelligence innovation.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CARL is part of the £39m Cognitive Analytics and Digital Robotics Innovation Centre (CADRIC) alongside the Centre for Industrial Digitalisation and Robotics Automation (CIDRA).

The event outlined CARL’s collaborative R&D opportunities, including how businesses can help shape training and skills provision in partnership with the University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Jim Harkin, Head of the School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems at Ulster University, said: "The CARL stakeholder engagement workshop presents a vital opportunity to collaborate with our industry partners and help shape how the School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems can better support the evolving needs of current and future employers via our graduates.

CARL stakeholder engagement event at Ulster University’s Derry~Londonderry campus were, L–r: Professor Jim Harkin, Head of the School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems, Ulster University; Professor Michaela Black, Professor of Artificial Intelligence and CARL Project Lead, Ulster University; Neil McGillivray, Chief Operating Officer, Bayes Centre, The University of Edinburgh; Louise Breslin, Business Development Manager, Derry City and Strabane District Council; John Scott, Head of Data Driven Innovation Programme Delivery, The University of Edinburgh; and Rosalind Young, Investment Manager, Derry City and Strabane District Council.

“Skills development is a central pillar of the CARL initiative, and we are proud to have received strong stakeholder engagement to date. This has directly influenced the introduction of two key programmes aligned with the CARL vision – the MSc Ethical and Responsible AI and the BSc (Hons) Computing with Applied Mathematics – both of which are designed to equip students with the critical capabilities required in tomorrow’s workforce."

The event also featured input from Derry City & Strabane District Council (DCSDC), who presented their vision for the wider City Deal projects, as well as invited speakers from the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal, who shared valuable learnings from their own innovation hub journey.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, said: “Today’s workshop provided an opportunity to discuss our ambitious City Deal plans in parallel with other locations that have seen the transformative benefits of similar investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are confident of the wide-ranging impacts for the North West City Region and today’s event has provided further affirmation that we are on the pathway to positioning our region as a centre of excellence in both innovation and enterprise.

"We also had the opportunity to showcase our Innovation Hub project which will serve as a launchpad for entrepreneurs, students, and local businesses alike - offering access to state-of-the-art technology, expert business guidance, and the support needed to transform ideas into impactful, market-ready ventures.”

Neil McGillivray, Chief Operating Officer, Bayes Centre, The University of Edinburgh, said: “The Data Driven Innovation (DDI) Initiative, part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal, was established to reflect the growing importance of data in economic growth, social change and public services.

“Our Bayes Centre journey has provided an opportunity to develop new collaborations and partnerships, built upon our institutional and regional strengths. During our session we focussed on the operational opportunities, and challenges, that come with developing such a model within an HE institution – and ultimately how it can be an economic driver for the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Scott, Head of DDI Programme Delivery, University of Edinburgh, added: “As we celebrate the launch of CARL, we recognise the power of cross-institute, multi-disciplinary engagement to drive innovation.

"While our respective regions each bring distinctive strengths and skills, it is through open collaboration and shared learning that we all advance, creating greater opportunities for research, talent development, and impact across and beyond our regions.”