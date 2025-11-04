Universities minister Caoimhe Archibald visits Ulster University’s new high-tech learning at Derry’s Timber Quay

Professor Paul Bartholomew believes the vista enjoyed by students from Ulster University’s new teaching block at Timber Quay in Derry rivals that from any campus globally.

"The views that we've got are probably some of the best views that you will get in any university building in the world and I think that's a great thing to be able to say.

“This is the first building that we have taken down here on the quayside...so it is a landmark coming down to the river like this and that's really the plan for much of the expansion going forwards,” said the Ulster University Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Bartholomew was speaking as Economy Minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald visited the new high-tech learning spaces for computing on the Derry riverfront.

The Minister met students and staff, noting the remarkable phase 1 transformation since her previous visit in February, when the acquisition of the Timber Quay property was announced.

"It's really good progress and the facilities here are absolutely fantastic. [They are] state of the art and really fitted out to a high quality but importantly they accommodate 140 additional students and that is just this space that we have on this floor.

"There are plans for the upper floors as well. I understand that it is anticipated that those will be completed by the spring so really good progress is being made.

"I think it demonstrates the commitment both from UU and myself and the Department in terms of making progress and delivering on that target of 10,000 students at Magee,” said the Minister.

In late September Timber Quay became home to computing laboratory-based teaching and learning environments for students from the School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems.

From early 2026, a second stage of development will introduce further teaching spaces for students, ready for September of the same year.

Prof. Bartholomew acknowledged it had been a tight schedule to get everything ready to go within seven months.

"It’s been a challenging project to hit that timescale but not only has it been done but walking around today you see yourself the fit and finish and environment is really second-to-none so all credit to my colleagues for having pulled this off on that timescale.

“The capacity is 140 students on this part of this floor which we have refurbished first and of course we've got other parts of the building which we will open up as we need to,” he said.

Magee Taskforce Vice Chair Nicola Skelly said the development was an important part of the Magee expansion plans.

“The Taskforce was invited to develop and oversee a plan to achieve the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) and Programme for Government agreements to expand Magee to 10,000 students as soon as possible.

“Acquiring and then refurbishing Timber Quay to welcome new students within seven months is an important step and demonstrates the Minister’s and Ulster University’s commitment to see that plan delivered in full,” she said.

During the summer it had been anticipated that a programme business case for the expansion of Magee to 10,000 students would be completed by September.

Dr. Archibald told the ‘Journal’ work is still ongoing and she expected to be able to make an announcement in due course.

"That's progressing at the minute and I'll be engaging with officials and the university in respect of it,” she said.

Prof. Bartholomew stated: “Progress has been made. I don't think it has yet been finalised but I think it will be in the coming weeks. That's a Department for Economy project in terms of the programme business case.”

The UU Vice-Chancellor again acknowledged that there will be challenges to overcome to get to the 10,000 student mark by 2032 but pointed to the significant progress that has been made to date.

“I think there is still a lot of challenges to overcome so I think we have to be sure we can grow just as much as we can in every given year up until that date and I'm very confident that we are doing everything that we can but these are major capital projects and everything is on course so far in terms of this growth.

"I think the growth that we would have been predicting out to this date in terms of 2025 is absolutely there and we've actually exceeded it a little bit so we all have to remain optimistic in relation to that,” he said.

Dr. Archibald said the expansion of Magee remained a top priority for her department and that a growing university was good for Derry.

"We want the university to be part of the city experience and to really have that opportunity for people to make those connections so that when people come here to study that there is that opportunity for spin-out and job creation and for more investment.

"Working in partnership is really important and progress is being made but we intend to continue to build on that,” said the Economy Minister.

Timber Quay is equipped with the latest technology for the most progressive learning experience, including computer systems, audio, video and streaming installations, interactive displays, smartboards, and modular seating.

Over the coming years, the full site from the first floor upwards will be home to Ulster University staff and students.

“Talking to the students here this morning it's clear that they really appreciate the facilities and are talking about how good it is to be here and to be taught here, to have the opportunity to study here and to have the additional facilities in terms of the spaces out there overlooking the river,” said Dr. Archibald, “and I think that's what we are looking to create, a campus that people want to come to, that they want to stay to have opportunities here so it is all about that bigger picture of creating something really visionary here and I think we are making good progress.”