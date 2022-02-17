Urgent call to parents to apply for NI post-primary places as deadline looms

There are approximately 9,500 or 41% of pupils due to transfer from primary to post primary in September 2022, for whom EA have not received applications.

Peter Canavan, EA’s Head of Pupil Admissions and Financial Support, said: “We are delighted that over 14,000 or 59% of applications have been received for a post-primary place for September 2022; however, we are concerned that a large number of applications are outstanding.”

Peter added: “We want to ensure parents and guardians of all P7 pupils are aware of the deadline for receipt of applications of Wednesday 23rd February at 4pm and ensure the pupils are in the position of being considered for a place by the school of their choice.

Applications have not been submitted for 41% of pupils.

EA strongly urged all parents and guardians of P7 pupils who haven’t already done so, to apply for a place ahead of the deadline.

“We also want to make families aware EA staff are available to provide assistance and support throughout the admissions process, via our Admissions Helpdesk. Parents can apply now via the Online Admissions Portal on the EA website: www.eani.org.uk.”

Admissions guides and videos are accessible on the EA website and parents can contact the EA Admissions Helpdesk on 028 9598 5595 or email [email protected] for further help and support.