UU Vice Chancellor to step down in new year

The Vice Chancellor of Ulster University is to step down from his role in February.

Professor Paddy Nixon is to take up the position of Vice Chancellor at University of Canberra.

Ulster University has said the process to appoint a new Vice Chancellor will commence shortly and Professor Paul Bartholomew will lead UU as Interim Vice Chancellor.

Reacting to the news, the President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, Redmond McFadden, said: “The Chamber is sorry to hear of the departure of Professor Paddy Nixon from Ulster University and we would like to extend our warm wishes to him and thank him for his dedication to Magee and the North West region.

“Professor Nixon played an integral role in the delivery of higher education in our city and has long championed the need for the expansion of the Magee campus and the need for a medical school in the city.

“We look forward to working with his successor and continuing to campaign for an expansion of Magee and to bring a much-needed medical school to the North West.”