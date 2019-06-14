UV Arts and Channel 4 meet the real ‘Derry Girls’ at St. Cecilia’s

St. Cecilia’s College pupils benefitted from recent visits from the UV arts team, Karl Porter and Donal Doherty, and local graffiti artist Ray Bonner.

The collaboration came about as a result of work which the UV arts group have undertaken with Channel 4, with representatives from the television channel taking time out from their busy schedule to visit St. Cecilia’s College.

UV Arts are a well known entity in the city, having recently turned the wall at Badger’s Bar into an iconic landmark with their ‘Derry Girls’ mural.

The local outfit secured educational visits from Channel 4’s 4Creative group, which comprised of Senior Producer Fiona Wright and her team.

They spoke to Year 10 and GCSE and A level Moving Image students about Digital film production and graphic design. They also shared details of the creative work which went into the ‘Derry Girls’ campaign from start to finish. This encompassed marketing, production and the creation of the ‘Derry Girls’ mural.

The Channel 4 team also shared their experiences from Bake off, the Paralympics and 100 years of the women’s vote promotional campaigns.

Pupils were also given an insight into the processes within creative industries and the skills and experience necessary for working in media production.

The Channel 4 and UV Arts visitor also toured the extensive art work on display within the St. Cecilia’s Art department.

St. Cecilia’s pupils then got the opportunity to participate in a skills development afternoon with UV and Channel 4 at Derry’s Playhouse, which afforded them the opportunity to develop a project based around famous lines from Lisa McGee’s hit show.

The results which will be displayed alongside the iconic mural in the city centre.

The UV Arts mural helped generate international publicity ahead of the second season internationally and has become a tourist attraction.