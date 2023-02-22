Varadkar: Greater university access ‘particularly’ in Derry/Donegal a priority

“The Government set out in December the priorities for this year. Those priorities are to honour our commitment on greater access to higher education in the north west, particularly around Derry and Letterkenny; to step up co-operation on educational attainment; to do more to assist all-island enterprise development; to develop a bioeconomy on an all-island basis; to progress a cross-Border green hydrogen pilot corridor; and to scope an island-wide greenway network by linking the current cross-Border routes,” he told TDs on Tuesday.