Varadkar: Greater university access ‘particularly’ in Derry/Donegal a priority
The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says a priority for the Dublin government is to promote greater access to third level education ‘particularly around Derry and Letterkenny’.
Mr. Varadkar told the Dáil improving university and technological education in the Derry area was one of a number of commitments the government wished to fulfil.
“The Government set out in December the priorities for this year. Those priorities are to honour our commitment on greater access to higher education in the north west, particularly around Derry and Letterkenny; to step up co-operation on educational attainment; to do more to assist all-island enterprise development; to develop a bioeconomy on an all-island basis; to progress a cross-Border green hydrogen pilot corridor; and to scope an island-wide greenway network by linking the current cross-Border routes,” he told TDs on Tuesday.
The Taoiseach said the government intended undertaking ‘significantly more all-island investment co-operation with the new Northern Ireland Executive and with the British Government’.