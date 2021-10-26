VIDEO: Wains’ World - Good Shephard PS

The children explain how Hallowe’en came about and whether or not they believe the spirits that started it all are still around. They also tell the history behind dressing up, as well as discussing more important matters like Trick or Treating, carving pumpkins and bobbing for apples.

Callum, Georgia and Cathair were up first and they discussed the best place to view the fireworks as well as working together to create a hair-raising ghost story.

Next, Cara, Eva and John-Patrick consider all the reasons why Derry is the best for Hallowe’en and took to discussing the ins and outs of Trick or Treating.

Callum: ‘Hallowe’en is a holiday, you buy pumpkins and set up decorations and you go out with a bucket and go trick or treating and they give you sweets. It’s supposed to be scary but it’s more fun than scary.’

Georgia: ‘I think Derry does it the best because, first of all, Awakening the Walls and that’s really good. Me and my mum did it and so did my brother and my dad and there was really good decorations and scary stuff and I really liked it.’

Cathair: ‘I went two years ago before covid and there was loads of people walking around in costumes and there was people in the parade dressed up as knights with their swords walking around like zombies’.

Cara: ‘When my bucket is filled up at the end, I go home and empty it out then we put some into a plastic bag and we eat more sweets and more sweets and more’.

Eva: ‘Back in the olden days you would’ve went round house to house and they would give you monkey nuts and apples.’