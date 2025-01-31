Visit to NW Catholic school convinced academic sex ed can be carried out effectively within Catholic ethos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading academic Dirk Schubotz has said he believes effective sexuality education can be delivered in a school with a Catholic ethos school in a way that ‘looks after children and young people’.

Professor Schubotz said the ‘penny dropped’ and he came to the conclusion after visiting a school in the North West to carry out field work on youth and social policy some years ago.

The Queen’s University of Belfast social scientist who specilalizes in youth policy and sexuality, gender and sexual health was asked about the ability of schools to deliver an effective relationship and sexuality education (RSE) curriculum within a moral framework at the Stormont Education Committee.

“I will answer with an anecdote about when I conducted my fieldwork all those years ago. I went to a secondary Catholic school in the north-west of Northern Ireland.

Professor Dirk Schubotz

"I spoke to the Religious Education (RE) teacher, who, in that school, was the teacher who was responsible for RSE delivery. In the interview with me, she said that, for the first time, the school had two 15-year-old pregnant girls. In the past, that would have meant that they had to leave the school.

"They would have been taken out of school and out of sight. The teacher, for the first time, said, ‘We have to think about whether this is the right thing to do’.

"She came very much from the child-centred approach and thought about what those young girls needed. She said, ‘As Catholics, we also have to remember that there is forgiveness’.

"They may have not acted in line with how, the moral compass that was delivered in that school suggested, they should — that is, to not have sex before marriage — but she felt that the school could deal with that," Prof. Schubotz told the committee.

He acknowledged that there will always be people who will argue there are things that must not be done because they are not within the ethos of the school but he observed that ‘the ethos of a school is not a fortress; it can change’.

"As long as we think about the needs of the young person whom we are looking at, which is the teachers' responsibility, we can find a way to do both.

"I am not suggesting or advocating that we replace religious ethos-based sex education with agnostic or atheist relationships and sexuality education, even though I identify as an atheist. That is not what I am proposing.

"That is why I said clearly that there is a way to deliver relationships and sexuality education that not only meets the needs and conditions of society in Northern Ireland but puts the children's needs at the centre.

"For me, at that moment a penny dropped, and I felt that it is possible to deliver relationships and sexuality education in a Catholic ethos in a Catholic sector but still look after the children and young people,” he said.

Professor Schubotz was providing evidence to the Education Committee’s ongoing Inquiry into RSE.