Wains’ World - Hollybush Primary School

Although they’re still only in primary school, Jack, Ronan, Ava and Niamh have a fair idea of what they want to be when they grow up. They were able to discuss various issues such as taxes, house ownership and the difficulties that come with being a grown up.

Jack: “I’d like to be a scientist or a doctor. My granda and my uncle are doctors so I would like to do that but I also think a scientist would be really interesting.

“You need to have a job so you can make money to support your family and your friends and things.”

Hollybush Primary School

Ronan: “It would be easy to have a work-life balance if you finished work at 5pm, then you could have dinner and spend time with your family. But if you work like 9am-9pm it would be difficult to have a life too. As soon as you get home you would have to eat and do jobs and do bath time and you’d be too tired so would go straight to bed.”

Niamh: “I would like to be a neuroscientist or a historian. A neuroscientist would be interesting, to learn about the brain and how it affects everyday life and history. You can find out why things happened and how you can prevent them in the future.

“School is really important for my jobs because you need to get your A-Levels, then get into university to get a degree because the more degrees you have the more jobs you can get.”

Ava: “I would like to be maybe an interior designer or a Disney animator because I love to draw and I think I’m very creative and it’s something I would love to do. I wouldn’t like to work at a checkout. I think it would be boring to stand there all day.

Jack

“Sometimes you do and sometimes you don’t {want to go to work]. You wake up on a Friday and you don’t want to go to work”

Ronan

Ava