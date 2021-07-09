‘We got Annie!’ - no hard knock life at Studio 2 in Derry as themed summer scheme gets off to a flying start
Greater Shantallow Community Arts (GSCA) said they are overwhelmed with the response to their Education Authority kids summer camp programme, which began on Monday and will run weekly from Monday to Friday until mid August.
GSCA’s Summer Jam is aimed at supporting young people’s health and wellbeing and consists of fun-filled weekly themed activities based around Annie, Aladdin, Trolls, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory and The Greatest Showman. The project includes innovative workshops in Arts, Crafts, Dance, Music, Drama and Musical Theatre.
GSCA’s Summer Jam have registered over 600 young people supported by a team of almost 100 specialist Youth Arts Facilitators and Studio 2 teenage volunteers who will assist the young participants.
Taking place at the newly refurbished Studio 2 Youth & Community Arts Centre in Skeoge, the free kids summer camp is providing, says GCSA, “an opportunity to meet new people, make friends, play games, build confidence, and share new experiences whilst enjoying all the amazing activities”.
Oliver Green Director of GSCA said: “This is our first ever year of receiving funding from the EA for our kids summer programmes and we are delighted to have been selected to deliver this amazing opportunity for over 600 of our most deserving young people.
“We know the importance of giving our young people a sense of normality as we ease out the Covid-19 pandemic and we are overjoyed to play a part in assisting our young people in their personal and social development.
“We have put in place a great team of creative staff and facilitators and are confident GSCA’s Summer Jam will be a memorable experience for everyone involved and our young people can enjoy a sense of normality and safety as we ease out of the pandemic and unlock the creativity of our children this summer<2 he added.