‘We got Annie!’ - no hard knock life at Studio 2 in Derry as themed summer scheme gets off to a flying start

GSCA’s Summer Jam is aimed at supporting young people’s health and wellbeing and consists of fun-filled weekly themed activities based around Annie, Aladdin, Trolls, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory and The Greatest Showman. The project includes innovative workshops in Arts, Crafts, Dance, Music, Drama and Musical Theatre.

GSCA’s Summer Jam have registered over 600 young people supported by a team of almost 100 specialist Youth Arts Facilitators and Studio 2 teenage volunteers who will assist the young participants.

Taking place at the newly refurbished Studio 2 Youth & Community Arts Centre in Skeoge, the free kids summer camp is providing, says GCSA, “an opportunity to meet new people, make friends, play games, build confidence, and share new experiences whilst enjoying all the amazing activities”.

Oliver Green Director of GSCA said: “This is our first ever year of receiving funding from the EA for our kids summer programmes and we are delighted to have been selected to deliver this amazing opportunity for over 600 of our most deserving young people.

“We know the importance of giving our young people a sense of normality as we ease out the Covid-19 pandemic and we are overjoyed to play a part in assisting our young people in their personal and social development.

“We have put in place a great team of creative staff and facilitators and are confident GSCA’s Summer Jam will be a memorable experience for everyone involved and our young people can enjoy a sense of normality and safety as we ease out of the pandemic and unlock the creativity of our children this summer<2 he added.

DER - STUDIO 2 SUMMER SCHEME WK1 Children and volunteers pictured at the Studio 2 Annie themed Summer Scheme earlier this week. DER2127GS - 007

DER - STUDIO 2 SUMMER SCHEME WK1 Savanah, Caoimhe, Faye and Heidi rehearsing at the Studio 2 Annie themed Summer Scheme pictured earlier this week. Photos: George Sweeney DER2127GS - 013

DER - STUDIO 2 SUMMER SCHEME WK1 Lola, Leah, Beth, Aria and Lola, from Red Group, rehearsing, with volunteers Holly and Chantelle at the Studio 2 Annie themed Summer Scheme pictured earlier this week. Photos: George Sweeney DER2127GS - 008

DER - STUDIO 2 SUMMER SCHEME WK1 Logan and Zara, from Blue Group, pictured with art work they helped create, at the Studio 2 Annie themed Summer Scheme pictured earlier this week. DER2127GS - 010