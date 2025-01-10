WEATHER IRELAND: Derry & NW schools reopen Friday with caution urged after another big freeze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Numerous schools across Derry and the wider north west have reopened today, Friday, after being closed due to adverse weather earlier this week.

Dozens of primary and secondary level schools across Derry, Donegal and Tyrone had announced they would have to close on Thursday as temperatures plummeted overnight, making travelling conditions extremely hazardous. Despite another big freeze overnight, many have confirmed they have taken the decision to reopen on Friday.

Several schools have however urged those parents and guardians of children who can’t make it to school today because of the weather and travel conditions to get in touch with them.

Among the schools which have confirmed closures this morning are Ballougry Primary School, Mullenan Road, Rosmar in Limavady and Artigarvan Primary School on Berryhill Road.

A covering of snow in Brooke Park this week. Photo: George Sweeney

The Met Office yellow weather warning for ice remains in force until 10am this morning, with calls for motorists and pedestrians to exert extreme caution if they are travelling on any route in the north west.

With temperatures not expected to get above 2 degrees Celsius in Derry at any point on Friday, travel conditions are likely to remain tricky throughout the day.

Met Éireann in its national forecast for today meanwhile has stated: “Very cold across most of the country this morning, with widespread frost and ice or black ice.

"Cloud and rain in the southwest will slowly move northeast through the day, turning to sleet for a time with snow on high ground.

"It will stay dry in Ulster and north Leinster. Highest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees generally but not as cold in the southwest with moderate to fresh east to southeast winds developing.”

Following another cold night Friday into Saturday, a big thaw is expected to happen gradually over the weekend, with temperatures forecast to increase slowly over Saturday, reaching 5 degrees Celsius in Derry by Saturday afternoon and 9 degrees Celsius by Sunday evening.

Next week is looking like it will be much milder at this stage, with forecasts predicting a big swing in temperatures, reaching 12 or 13 degrees Celsius by Monday and staying mild for much of the week, with no warnings in place.