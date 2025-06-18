With 8,380 children in Derry in receipt of school meals MLA urges families to check food and uniform entitlements

With over 8,000 children in Derry in receipt of free school meals a local MLA has encouraged families to check their food and uniform entitlements in advance of the next academic year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures released to Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy show 8,380 pupils in the Foyle constituency were entitled to free school meals this academic year.

The highest entitlement was in Ballyarnett (2,761), followed by the Moor (2,061), Waterside (1,490), Foyleside (1,439) and Faughan (629).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ Mr. Delargy said: “In a few weeks’ time schools in Derry will be closing for the summer holidays but already many parents will be thinking ahead to their September return.

Pádraig Delargy

“They will be planning and budgeting for new school uniforms and the cost of the likes of school meals.

“I know from talking to teachers in my constituency that, for some kids, these meals may represent a significant proportion of the food they eat on any given day.”

Mr. Delargy said purchasing uniforms and sports gear can be a very expensive outlay for any family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He encouraged constituents to check their entitlement to the uniform grant and free school meals.

“This month Sinn Féin brought forward a number of proposals aimed at cutting the cost of school uniforms.

“If we are serious about affordability, we must end the expensive single-supplier contracts used by some schools. Parents must have the flexibility to buy affordable alternatives on the high street.

"We also need to limit the number of branded uniform and PE items schools require and, crucially, introduce strong, enforceable guidance to stop families being ripped off,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foyle MLA described Education Minister Paul Givan’s School Uniforms (Guidelines and Allowances) Bill as a welcome first step but said it ‘doesn’t go far enough’.

The Bill will make it a legal requirement for the Department of Education to make guidelines for schools; and for schools to follow those guidelines, addressing unfair costs aspects regarding their uniform requirements.

It also opens access to the clothing allowance administered by the Education Authority to pupils in independent schools.

Introducing the bill earlier this year Mr. Givan said: “Once the new legislation is in place, it will remain a matter for schools to determine whether to have a uniform and, if so, what that uniform will be.”