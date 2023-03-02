Ava, Olivia and Esne listen to an audio book on World Book Day at Belmont Nursery School on Racecourse Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 26

World Book Day 2023: Children dress up at Belmont Nursery School in Derry

As schools across the north west celebrated World Book Day this week, we’ve been out to Belmont Nursery School where the little pupils, their families and staff marked the day in style.