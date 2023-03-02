As schools across the north west celebrated World Book Day this week, we’ve been out to Belmont Nursery School where the little pupils, their families and staff marked the day in style.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal
1. Emily, Olivia, Jake and Jenny celebrate World Book Day at Belmont Nursery School on Racecourse Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 25
2. Miss Laura celebrates World Book Day with Orla, Everett, Rory, Tom and at Belmont Nursery School on Racecourse Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 28
3. Willow, Lena, Jonah and Aylan enjoy reading their favourite books, on World Book day, at Belmont Nursery School on Racecourse Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 29
4. Ferdia, Dylan, Elliot and Michéal celebrate World Book day at Belmont Nursery School on Racecourse Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 30
