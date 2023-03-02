News you can trust since 1772
Ava, Olivia and Esne listen to an audio book on World Book Day at Belmont Nursery School on Racecourse Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 26
World Book Day 2023: Children dress up at Belmont Nursery School in Derry

As schools across the north west celebrated World Book Day this week, we’ve been out to Belmont Nursery School where the little pupils, their families and staff marked the day in style.

By George Sweeney
2 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 9:51am

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal

1. Emily, Olivia, Jake and Jenny celebrate World Book Day at Belmont Nursery School on Racecourse Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 25

Photo: George Sweeney

2. Miss Laura celebrates World Book Day with Orla, Everett, Rory, Tom and at Belmont Nursery School on Racecourse Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 28

Photo: George Sweeney

3. Willow, Lena, Jonah and Aylan enjoy reading their favourite books, on World Book day, at Belmont Nursery School on Racecourse Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 29

Photo: George Sweeney

4. Ferdia, Dylan, Elliot and Michéal celebrate World Book day at Belmont Nursery School on Racecourse Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 30

Photo: George Sweeney

Derry