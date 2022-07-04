Year 9 Derry students attend Career Inspiration event

4C UR Future was hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council and gave over 700 pupils the opportunity to learn more about the world of work and their own strengths and talents through a number of practical games and challenges.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said the event gave pupils an important insight into different industries and would help the students decide on the next steps in their learning journey.

“4C UR Future LIVE was a fun, fast-paced and action-packed day of interactive skills games and work-based challenges,” she said. “Each game was co-created and delivered by local employers, giving Year 9 students an insight into the future world of work, as well as their own strengths and talents.

“The event also offered students the chance to engage directly with local employers that they might one day find themselves working for.

“It was great to see so many businesses signed up to be part of this fantastic event and I would like to thank them all for their positive and informative engagement with the students.”

4C UR Future Managing Director, Rachel Doherty, added: “With the support of Council we were delighted to host this event.

“Over 50 employers were involved and we mobilised almost 300 ‘Career Heroes’ from our volunteer community to deliver and facilitate the LIVE events across the province.

“We welcome more local employers reaching out and getting involved in these game-changing events in the future.

“The world of work is changing rapidly with new jobs and even entirely new sectors, emerging.

“This has resulted in a complex careers landscape that can make choosing GCSE subjects, further education pathways and future career options overwhelming, confusing, and stressful for our young people.

“Through 4C UR Future LIVE events and our first-generation CAREERS PORTAL, which is launching in September, the aim is to inform young people of the wide range of opportunities available to them, help them navigate the complex careers landscape, and inspire them to achieve their ambitions and become the best version of themselves.”

For more information on 4C UR Future, or for local employers to get involved, visit www.4curfuture.com.

