Young talent Emma White lands place

Talented young Derry woman Emma White has secured a place at the prestigious Hertfordshire-based musical theatre company, the Emil Dale Academy.

Emma is among a select group of young thespians and aspiring musical theatre performers to have successfully made it onto the academy’s rolls.

The young Derry woman, who first auditioned for a place at the age of just 15 in Belfast, has been immersed in the local performing arts scene in Derry from an early age.

Proud mum Nicola explained: “Out of thousands of young people from all over the UK, she was successful, got two further recalls and was finally accepted a year early.”

She is among the many talented graduates of the famed Derry Feis.

“Emma adores singing and acting. She has performed in various shows in Derry - ‘Grease’ by the Grove Theatre Company and the St. Columb’s College version of ‘Grease’. She was one of the ‘Pink Ladies’ in each of those shows.

“Emma has grown up in Derry performing in the Derry Feis every year and is a former pupil of the McGinley School of Music and the Foyle School of Speech and Drama,” adds Nicola.

She joins another young Derry talent, Reece McGowan, who, as reported in the ‘Journal’ last week, is also Hertfordshire-bound.

“Emma is so excited to begin this fantastic opportunity with her friend from Derry - Reece McGowan,” said Nicola.

Both were among no less than 4000 auditionees in the UK and Ireland who competed for places in the renowned talent factory.

The Emil Dale Academy trains people in musical theatre, acting, dancing, singing and produces full-scale productions accompanied by a live West End band, so keep an eye out for these stars of the future in the years to come.