Young violinist from St. Mary’s describes collaboration with St. Columb’s Cathedral as ‘truly inspiring’

A young violinist from St. Mary’s College has described a recent collaboration with the choristers from St. Columb’s Cathedral as ‘truly inspiring’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orlaith Henry was speaking after being awarded the St. Columb’s School of Music bursary for instrumental tuition.

This esteemed bursary is the result of a valued partnership between St. Mary’s College, St. Columb’s Cathedral, and the St. Columb’s Cathedral Youth Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April, the St. Mary’s College Orchestra had the privilege of collaborating with the choristers of St. Columb’s Cathedral in a community concert held at Christ Church in the city.

St. Columb’s School of Music bursary recipient Orlaith Henry with Ms Anne-Marie Hickey, Mr. Nicky Morton, Mr. Louis Fields, Mr. Brendan McGinn, Dame Geraldine Keegan, Ms Joan Keaveney and Mrs Roisin Rice. Absent from photo is Mrs Jeanette Warke (St. Columb’s Cathedral Youth Club)

The event was further enriched by the exceptional vocal talents of Anne-Marie Hickey and Mrs. Roisin Rice, and featured beautiful piano solos performed by Aimee-Grace Doherty (St. Columb’s School of Music).

Reflecting on the experience, Orlaith, of the St. Mary’s College Orchestra, said: “It was a real honour to perform in such a special setting alongside so many talented musicians. The atmosphere in Christchurch was truly inspiring.”

Ms. Keaveney, Head of Music at St. Mary’s College, commented: “These collaborative performances not only showcase the incredible talent within our school and wider community, but also highlight the power of music to bring people together. We are immensely proud of all those who took part.”

This partnership continued to flourish during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April, the St. Mary’s College Orchestra had the privilege of collaborating with the choristers of St. Columb’s Cathedral in a Community Concert held at Christ Church.

In July the three groups came together once again to participate in a special event featuring Daniel O’Donnell at Lisneal College in Derry’s Waterside.

They described it as ‘another memorable celebration of musical collaboration and community spirit’.