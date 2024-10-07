Michael Duffy was the star of the show as he fired a sensational double to send Derry into a second cup showpiece in three years.
Our photographer Kevin Moore, back in action after an enforced break with injury, captured some of the celebrations in the Mono Stand where Derry fans were in fine voice.
Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins, his staff and the players danced and sang with the fans at the end of the 2-0 victory as they kept their chances of a league and cup double alive.
It’s an 11th FAI Cup Final for the Candy Stripes since entering the league in 1985 as they seek a SEVENTH success in the blue riband competition.
Now all eyes turns to the league and Friday’s visit of Bohemians to Brandywell.