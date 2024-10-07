Derry City fans are in fine voice at Dalymount Park watching their team progress to the 2024 FAI Cup Final. Photo credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphotoDerry City fans are in fine voice at Dalymount Park watching their team progress to the 2024 FAI Cup Final. Photo credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto
23 pictures from Dalymount Park as Derry City fans and players celebrate reaching FAI Cup Final

By Simon Collins
Published 7th Oct 2024, 12:32 GMT
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 12:35 GMT
​THERE were scenes of absolute joy at the final whistle in Dalymount Park on Friday as the 500 plus travelling Derry City fans celebrated reaching the 2024 FAI Cup Final.

​Michael Duffy was the star of the show as he fired a sensational double to send Derry into a second cup showpiece in three years.

Our photographer Kevin Moore, back in action after an enforced break with injury, captured some of the celebrations in the Mono Stand where Derry fans were in fine voice.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins, his staff and the players danced and sang with the fans at the end of the 2-0 victory as they kept their chances of a league and cup double alive.

It’s an 11th FAI Cup Final for the Candy Stripes since entering the league in 1985 as they seek a SEVENTH success in the blue riband competition.

Now all eyes turns to the league and Friday’s visit of Bohemians to Brandywell.

Derry City fans played their part in roaring their team into the FAI Cup Final at Dalymount Park.

1. FAI Cup semi-final Joy at Dalymount

Derry City fans played their part in roaring their team into the FAI Cup Final at Dalymount Park. Photo: Kevin Moore

Derry City goalkeeper receives a hug from his mother as Derry City fans reach out to congratulate him on reaching a second FAI Cup Final in three years.

2. FAI Cup semi-final Joy at Dalymount

Derry City goalkeeper receives a hug from his mother as Derry City fans reach out to congratulate him on reaching a second FAI Cup Final in three years. Photo: Kevin Moore

McEleney brothers Patrick and Shane celebrate in front of the Derry City fans at Dalymount Park.

3. FAI Cup semi-final Joy at Dalymount

McEleney brothers Patrick and Shane celebrate in front of the Derry City fans at Dalymount Park. Photo: Kevin Moore

Ben Doherty, Adam O'Reilly and Mark Connolly enjoy the celebrations at Dalymount Park.

4. FAI Cup semi-final Joy at Dalymount

Ben Doherty, Adam O'Reilly and Mark Connolly enjoy the celebrations at Dalymount Park. Photo: Kevin Moore

