News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Derry City fan Evan Collins celebrates his sixth birthday with his Brandywell hero Brian Maher who led him out onto the pitch as mascot ahead of Friday's big win against UCD.Derry City fan Evan Collins celebrates his sixth birthday with his Brandywell hero Brian Maher who led him out onto the pitch as mascot ahead of Friday's big win against UCD.
Derry City fan Evan Collins celebrates his sixth birthday with his Brandywell hero Brian Maher who led him out onto the pitch as mascot ahead of Friday's big win against UCD.

38 brilliant Derry City fans photos as Candy Stripes go top of the table with UCD victory

THE Brandywell buzz is back as Derry City ended a brilliant week with an emphatic victory over UCD.

By Simon Collins
Published 20th May 2023, 00:52 BST

The 4-1 win was a sixth victory in seven games and a second high scoring affair on Foyleside. Derry City fans were certainly enjoying the entertainment on the pitch and our photographer George Sweeney was on hand to capture some excellent snaps off it.

If you recognise anyone, make sure to like, tag and share.

Mascots pictured with team captain Patrick McEleney before the game against UCD on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 133

1. Derry City return to the top of the table

Mascots pictured with team captain Patrick McEleney before the game against UCD on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 133 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Fans in the Brandywell for Derry City’s game against UCD on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 102

2. Derry City return to the top of the table

Fans in the Brandywell for Derry City’s game against UCD on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 102 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Former Derry City player and manager Kevin Deery pictured at the game against UCD on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 119

3. Derry City return to the top of the table

Former Derry City player and manager Kevin Deery pictured at the game against UCD on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 119 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Smiling Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against UCD on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 115

4. Derry City return to the top of the table

Smiling Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against UCD on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 115 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Related topics:Candy StripesBrandywell