THE Brandywell buzz is back as Derry City ended a brilliant week with an emphatic victory over UCD.
The 4-1 win was a sixth victory in seven games and a second high scoring affair on Foyleside. Derry City fans were certainly enjoying the entertainment on the pitch and our photographer George Sweeney was on hand to capture some excellent snaps off it.
If you recognise anyone, make sure to like, tag and share.
1. Derry City return to the top of the table
Mascots pictured with team captain Patrick McEleney before the game against UCD on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 133 Photo: George Sweeney
2. Derry City return to the top of the table
Fans in the Brandywell for Derry City’s game against UCD on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 102 Photo: George Sweeney
3. Derry City return to the top of the table
Former Derry City player and manager Kevin Deery pictured at the game against UCD on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 119 Photo: George Sweeney
4. Derry City return to the top of the table
Smiling Derry City fans at the Brandywell for the game against UCD on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 115 Photo: George Sweeney