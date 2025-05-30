Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has accused the Department of Health of failing to introduce support for staff at Altnagelvin A&E.

Addressing the Stormont Assembly, the Foyle MLA stated:

“We all know that Altnagelvin waiting times, and waiting times across the north, have been continually rising; but on the 15th of this month, waiting times to be seen in Altnagelvin were 581 minutes, nearly 10 hours. That is absolutely disgraceful.

“The average across the north was 190 minutes, and what we consistently see is that Altnagelvin has at least twice the average waiting time of any other Emergency Department across the north.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy.

“Both the patients and the staff at Altnagelvin are our families, they’re our neighbours, they’re our communities and they will not be treated as second class citizens.”

Mr Delargy went on to say that in January, “we stood in this house and we got a consensus from all sides of the chamber about the need for Altnagelvin to be adequately sized and adequately resourced – but nothing has been done about it”.

"We provided three objectives which the Department of Health could implement today – that was back in January and none of those have been implemented.

“They failed to commission more in-patient beds, they failed to provide any additional staff training and consultancy at Altnagelvin and they also failed to tackle any of the domiciliary care issues which we have raised.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt. Pic Pacemaker

“I want to send a message again to the staff in Altnagelvin today that we have your backs, that we will continue to be your voice in this chamber because the excuse that this is around winter pressures just doesn’t cut it. This is nearly the summer. This is now a 365 day a year crisis. The Department of Health needs to step up. They need to put in place proper procedures to support our patients and our staff in Altnagelvin.”

Back in January, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said Altnagelvin Hospital needed a new Emergency Department after visiting the oldest such facility in the North and encountering a patient who had been on chairs in a corridor for four days.

“I saw people at Altnagelvin this morning [January 7], among whom was a man who had been sitting for four days in the same chair since Friday — four days,” the Health Minister told the Stormont Health Committee at the time.

"That chair was in the corridor, so where was the dignity and the privacy? There were three small plastic chairs side by side with a set of blankets and a pillow on them.

"There are no washing facilities for people who are in there for day after day. I know that I am digressing a bit here, but we need a new ED at Altnagelvin. It will get one, but it is probably five years away.”

He told the committee at the time that a common theme across all A&Es in the North is that ‘patients arrive with a reasonable expectation that they will not have to surrender their dignity and privacy, but that is often the case in these times of crisis’.

"The common theme among the staff there is that patients who come in are suffering physical and mental harm because they spend much longer than they should in an ED.”