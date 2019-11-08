£102K for Strathfoyle Greenway welcomed

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee have allocated £102,000 towards the creation of a greenway at Strathfoyle.

It is believed the substantial loan charge provision from council’s capital fund will be used to purchase lands necessary for the extension of the greenway. The news has been welcomed by Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan, who said it was ‘good news not just for Strathfoyle but for Derry as a whole.’

In the past year, the Council have made land purchases in the area, including land at Oakgrove College, the Western Trust and NIHE. Extension of the greenway at Strathfoyle was first unveiled by Derry City & Strabane District Council back in 2012.

Local groups such as Enagh Youth Project have campaigned for the greenway, citing benefits to those who may be suffering from rural isolation and social exclusion. Last year, Over 1,000 local people signed a petition calling for work to start on a Greenway for Strathfoyle.

Mr. Durkan said: “Developing active travel routes such as this one prioritises pedestrians and cyclists and is key in tackling a myriad of issues including health and well-being and will prove a huge boost to the local community. I am pleased that this investment has been approved and I’m hopeful that will see more progress of this project in the near future.”