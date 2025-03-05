14 drug-related deaths registered in Derry and Strabane council area in 2023

There were 14 drug-related deaths registered in the Derry and Strabane council area in 2023 and 28 within the Western Trust.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) published statistics on Wednesday for deaths in Northern Ireland due to drug-related and drug misuse causes in 2023.

Figures are based on deaths registered in Northern Ireland that are known to be drug-related, or a direct consequence of drug misuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across Northern Ireland, there were 169 drug related deaths registered in 2023, a 47% increase on the total registered a decade ago.

Pregabalin, a drug normally prescribed for anxiety, epilepsy and pain.

Since 2013, Northern Ireland has seen registered deaths due to drug-related causes rise from 115 to a peak of 218 in 2020 and then falling to 169 in 2023.

Considering a three-year average trend, the average number of drug-related deaths rose from 109.0 in 2013 to 207.3 in 2021, falling to 178.7 in 2023.

The number of drug misuse deaths (a sub-set of drug-related deaths) has similarly increased over time from 79 in 2013 to 180 in 2021 and 146 in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similar to previous years, males accounted for approximately two-thirds (65.1 per cent) of drug-related deaths in 2023.

NISRA said it was important to note that registration-based figures build in delays arising from system wide processes which can drive annual fluctuations in the series.

A death which is accidental, unexpected or suspicious, such as a drug-related death, must be referred to the coroner and can only be registered after the coroner has completed their investigation. Registration of a drug-related death can therefore take months or even years.

For example, of the 169 such deaths registered in 2023, 51 occurred in 2023, 98 in 2022, 9 in 2021, with the remaining 11 occurring in 2020 or earlier.

The 25-34 age group had the highest crude drug-related mortality rate in 2023, at 21.6 per 100,000 population and the highest crude mortality rate of drug misuse deaths at 19.6 per 100,000 population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similar to previous years, the drug group mentioned most often in drug-related deaths was opioids, appearing in 103 cases in 2023. However, Pregabalin was the specific drug mentioned most often, mentioned in 67 of the 169 deaths registered in 2023.

The percentage of drug-related deaths also involving alcohol has been declining over the last decade, from 28.7 per cent in 2013 to 18.3 (31) per cent in 2023.

This is an increase from the 2022 proportion of 17.5 per cent.

Almost three-quarters (74.6 per cent) of drug-related deaths in 2023 involved two or more drugs.

In contrast in 2013, 53.0 per cent of drug-related deaths involved two or more drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cocaine emerged as the predominant substance mentioned in deaths involving only one drug in 2023, contributing to 5.9 per cent of total drug-related deaths (169) and 35.7 per cent (10) of single-drug deaths (28).

Belfast Local Government District (LGD) had the highest number of drug-related deaths (63).

Drug-related and drug misuse deaths continue to be higher in areas of highest deprivation.

The report stated that recent years ‘have seen a sharp increase in the number of drug-related deaths where a psychoactive substance was mentioned on the death certificate, from 12 between 2017 and 2019 to an average of 37 between 2021 and 2023.’

“Further analysis shows that this increase was primarily driven by mentions of flubromazolam, flualprazolam, and etizolam on death certificates.”

Deaths involving anti-depressants have ‘been on a steady increase over the last decade.’

"The average number of drug-related deaths involving anti-depressants increased from 32 between 2013 and 2015, to 50 between 2021 and 2023.”

Mentions of drugs such as codeine, tramadol and any amphetamines have remained relatively stable over the last decade.

Most drug-related deaths ‘are consistently accounted for by accidental poisonings, as decided by the Coroners’ Service for NI (CSNI). ‘

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This cause accounted for 87.6 per cent of drug-related deaths in 2023.

The second most common cause of death is intentional self-poisoning.

This accounted for 10.1 per cent of the 169 drug-related deaths registered in 2023.

"Similar can be said for drug misuse deaths where in 2023, 88.4 per cent of the 146 drug misuse deaths were accounted for by accidental poisoning and a further 8.9 per cent were accounted for by intentional self-poisoning.”

Compared with 2013, drug-related deaths in more recent years were more likely to be caused by a number of drugs, rather than one specific drug. In 2023, almost three-quarters (74.6 per cent) of drug-related deaths had two or more drugs listed on the death certificate, while in 2013 it was 53.0 per cent.

Under one fifth (16.6 per cent) of all drug-related deaths registered in 2023 had a single drug mentioned on the death certificate, compared with 39.1 per cent in 2013.