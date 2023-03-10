The Western Trust has been recognising the women who make up a very large proportion of its workforce during the International Women’s Day week of celebrations.

On International Women’s Day, March 8, Chief Executive Neil Guckian paid tribute to the ‘incredible efforts’ of females within the Western Trust.

“Females account for a very significant percentage of our workforce, at all levels, and play such a huge part in helping us deliver our services, whether it’s on the front line or behind the scenes.

“We are very appreciative of their efforts, today and every day, for the crucial role they have in helping make the Western Trust the wonderful organisation it is,” he said.

Here is a selection of photographs shared by the WHSCT of some of the women health care workers who keep the local service going.

Danielle O'Connor and Gemma Lowry, North West Cancer Centre Practice Educators.

Lorraine Kee and Helen Nutt, CVAD Specialist Nurses.

Ward 50 Nursing Team: Back row: Toni Healy, Saoirise McElhinney, Celia Diver-Hall, Ciara Lamberton Front Row: Mary McCloskey, Aimee Lee Jones, Katrina Wagaimalani

Michelle Butler, Phlebotomy Manager, co-ordinates Phlebotomy Services across Altnagelvin Hospital.