1,517 restricted health procedures carried out in Western Trust at estimated cost of over £2.5m

Over 1,500 restricted health care procedures were carried out in the Western Trust in 2023-24 - with associated estimated costs of more than £2.5 million, a new audit report reveals.

Procedures included epidural pain relief injections, procedures to remove moles and other benign skin lesions, tonsillectomies and carpal tunnel operations, all of which are no longer supposed to be performed under the NHS system in the North.

Under the Department for Health’s Effective Use of Resources (EUR) policy twenty-nine healthcare procedures are currently restricted to ensure they are only carried out in very specific circumstances, if at all.

The aim of the EUR policy is to ensure limited health service resources are allocated to areas of greatest clinical benefit.

A new report from the Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) shows 1,517 such procedures at a cost of £2,540,856 were carried out in the WHSCT in 2023-24. This was the lowest level in the North.

"In the Southern Trust, more than 2,400 were performed. Estimated costs in the Southern Trust were almost £5.1 million. In the Northern Trust, almost 1,700 procedures restricted by the EUR policy were carried out at an estimated cost of nearly £3.8 million.

"In addition, in the South Eastern Trust over 3,000 of these were performed and were estimated to have cost almost £6.2 million in 2023-24,” the report states.

According to the NIAO the Western Trust was estimated to have spent nearly £780,000 on 249 tonsillectomies, over £730,000 on 370 benign skin lesion excisions, more than £217,000 on 176 carpal tunnel decompressions and over £560,000 on 525 epidural/facet injections.

The average cost of the procedures are as follows: tonsillectomy (£3,130 ); removal of benign skin lesion (£1,986); carpal tunnel decompression (£1,235); and epidural (£1,067).

The Comptroller and Auditor General Dorinnia Carville report identifies around 12,000 restricted procedures carried out by health trusts in 2023-24.

It concludes that there is no assurance that these were performed in accordance with the EUR policy.

The total cost of restricted procedures is estimated at just under £22 million for the year.

Ms. Carville said: “At a time when our health service is facing increased demands and significant financial pressures, measures introduced to ensure the effective use of resources are vital. However, these can only be successful if they are properly implemented and monitored. In this context, the lack of oversight and evidence of compliance with the Department’s restricted procedures policy is very disappointing.

“There is a responsibility at all levels of the health service to ensure good value for money, and to be able to provide assurance that public funds are being spent properly.

"This report sets out a series of recommendations, to be implemented at pace, for ensuring greater awareness of and adherence to the Department’s policy in respect of restricted procedures.”