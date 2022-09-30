173 new public liability compo claims in Derry & Strabane
DfI Roads Western Division received 173 new public liability claims for compensation in 2021-2022.
By Gillian Anderson
Friday, 30th September 2022, 9:47 am
Members of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee who were receiving a presentation from the Division this week, were told that this figure included 83 claims for vehicular damage, 78 for personal injury and 12 for property damage.
In the same period, £345,431.04 was paid out on 97 claims, some of which covered settlements relating to previous years. There were 108 claims rejected during this period.