19ft giant inflatable bowel Derry-bound as cancer survivor urges: 'Listen to Your Body'

A giant inflatable bowel is coming to Derry next week as part of Bowel Cancer UK’s roadshow to raise awareness about the disease.

People can just turn up at the roadshow and walk through the giant bowel, which measures, 19 feet by 7 feet - about the same size as a family campervan - to see the various stages of bowel cancer.

It will be installed at Guildhall Square from 10am to 4pm next Tuesday and Wednesday, August 20 and 21, and at Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre on Thursday, August 2 also from 10am to 4pm.

David McCarter, from Dungannon, is volunteering at the roadshow to share his personal experience of bowel cancer.

The giant inflatable bowel will be installed in Derry. Photo by David J Colbran

David (68) wants people to know how important it is that bowel cancer is diagnosed as early as possible: nine in ten people survive the disease when it’s diagnosed at the earliest stage.

He hopes by sharing his story, he can encourage more people to see their GP as soon as they notice possible bowel cancer symptoms such as blood in your poo, or a change in your pooing habits.

David’s experience began in 2013 when he noticed “a toilet bowl full of bright red, very loose poo.”

For years before this, David had a sensitive digestive system and paid close attention to what he ate and drank. The stress that came with owning a large dental practice made things worse and he had “become accustomed to odd bouts of diarrhoea.”

David McCarter, from Dungannon, is volunteering at the roadshow.

Two days after first spotting blood in the toilet, the same thing happened, and David arranged an appointment with his GP.

“I was reasonably fit, carried no excess weight, and apart from chronic backpain which comes with the job, I considered myself in decent health,” said David.

David’s GP was concerned by his symptoms, and after completing a rectal examination to determine whether the blood was caused by piles, put him on an urgent referral.

After a colonoscopy and a CT Scan David was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

“Christmas that year was a sober occasion in more than one sense,” David said. His surgery was planned for early January, but before that he had five days of radiotherapy.

“The really good news was that the surgery was a success, and the cancer was stage 1, so no follow up chemotherapy was needed.”

Due to the placement of his cancer, David had to have a permanent stoma fitted, which he called Winnie: “As in Winnie-the-pooh.”

He has since made a full recovery. “I’ve skied, snorkelled in the Great Barrier Reef with my son, and generally got on with life,” he added.

“I’m a bowel cancer survivor because I knew something was different with my toilet routine, acted on it and got an early diagnosis.”

In April 2023, David was unfortunately diagnosed with prostate cancer, which was also diagnosed at an early stage. He has since underwent surgery and 35 sessions of radiotherapy and in August 2024, his blood results showed that his treatment has worked well.

“The take home message for both episodes is: don’t ignore things,” said David. “Listen to your body and if there’s something wrong, try to get it seen to as soon as possible.”

David is looking forward to volunteering at Bowel Cancer UK’s awareness roadshow in Derry and seeing people’s reactions to the inflatable bowel.

The roadshow is also a chance for people to ask any questions or share any worries about bowel cancer, whether about themselves, a loved one or friend, to one of Bowel Cancer UK’s friendly and experienced staff and volunteers.

Catherine Winsor, Bowel Cancer UK’s Director of Services and Support, said: “Through our Derry-Londonderry roadshow we hope to talk to lots of people about the disease, the importance of knowing the symptoms, taking part in screening, and why you should contact your GP as soon as you spot any signs.”

“We’re so grateful to David for teaming up with us to help raise awareness of bowel cancer. We’re here to welcome everyone to a tour of the giant inflatable bowel, answer any questions you have about your bowel health, and signpost you for further support. No appointment necessary. See you inside!”

For more information about Bowel Cancer UK’s roadshow, visit: www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk/roadshows

The Bowel Cancer UK’s roadshows are funded by the BowelBabe Fund.