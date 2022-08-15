21 pictures of ‘Inspirational’ Niall’s Walk for Duchenne in Derry

Niall, 15, has life-limiting illness Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a genetic disease that primarily affects boys and causes progressive muscle degeneration and weakness.
Niall’s mum Deborah couldn’t be prouder, “He was absolutely amazing and walked right to the Peace Bridge. We are bursting with pride! It was a great day with so much support for Niall.”
Undefined: readMore
1. DER - NIALL O'DOHERTY DUCHENE'S WALK
Fifteen-year-old Niall O’Doherty pictured with mayor Sandra Duffy family, extended family and supporters before setting off on his walk, on Saturday morning, from Bay Road to the Peace Bridge, to raise money for Action Duchenne Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 045
2. DER - NIALL O'DOHERTY DUCHENE'S WALK
Fifteen-year-old Niall O’Doherty pictured Mayor Sandra Duffy and his family, dad Kevin, mum Deborah, Ciara, Eimear and Oran before setting off on his walk, on Saturday morning, from Bay Road to the Peace Bridge, to raise money for Action Duchenne. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 040
3.
Niall O'Doherty having a break with Derry City player Ciaron Harkin.
4.
Derry City player Ciaron Harkin keeping Niall company on his walk.