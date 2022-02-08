24 hour suicide prevention cycle completed in aid of PIPS charity

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ Mr. Delargy explained: “We’re always told ‘Blue Monday’ [January 17 in 2022] is the most depressing day of the year.

“The pressure of being back at work, bad weather and the financial struggles of January lead to low mood for many people.

“This year we decided to tackle that head on.

“Along with the support of over 200 participants from Derry and across the north, Danny and I completed a 24 hour cycle for suicide prevention.

“Luckily, we had Danny and a team of personal trainers from across Derry to keep us motivated but there were some very sore legs in the following days!”

The money will be used to support the PIPs Suicide Prevention charity who have recently extended their work to Derry.

PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self-harm] is helping an increased number of people from across the city and beyond.

The charity delivers suicide prevention and bereavement support services as well as counselling and therapies.

Both Danny and Pádraig have campaigned extensively for increased mental health provision in Derry.

Mr. Delargy said that the 24-hour cycle marathon was the beginning of a broader campaign to support those experiencing poor mental health in the Derry city area.

“We hope that this money will go some way in supporting the fantastic work PIPS are doing in Derry.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with them over the coming months and years,” said the Foyle MLA.

Last year Danny Quigley was named Charity Worker and Sportsperson of the Year at the ‘Derry Journal People of the Year Awards’ and was granted the Freedom of Derry after raising £100,000 for PIETA house and The Bogside Brandywell Health Forum by running an incredible 10 Ironmans in just 10 days last August.

Danny completed the epic feat in memory of his late father Colm who sadly died by suicide in 2011.

The PIPS charity was established in Belfast in 2008 after the unfortunate tragedy of 14 young people taking their own lives over a short period of time.

A range of stakeholders came together to try to address the issue.