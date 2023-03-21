24 hours in A&E: Altnagelvin sees 230 people, hospital at 104% capacity
Altnagelvin A&E continues to face significant pressure with over 100 people waiting in the department and almost 50 awaiting a bed in the general hospital.
The Western Trust has appealed to the public to consider alternative options if they have non-emergency issues.
“The Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital is extremely busy today,” the Trust said.
Just after noon on Tuesday there were 112 people waiting in the ED with 45 awaiting admission to the general hospital.
The Trust confirmed the A&E saw 230 people in the last 24 hours and that Altnagelvin was at 104% capacity.
“If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest ED
“If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, then we ask that you utilise the Phone First service on 03000206000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment. This may include visiting a Minor Injuries Unit or Out of Hours GP,” the Trust said.