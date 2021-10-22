3,674 children waiting more than a year for outpatients appointment in the Western Trust

Doctor

The figures, provided by the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People, show that a total of 9,949 under 18s were waiting for an outpatients appointment in the Western Trust by May 2021.

More than a third of these children and young people, (3,674), were waiting more than 52 weeks.

The figures also reveal that 1,563 under 18s are waiting for an inpatient or day case procedure and 1,000 of these have been waiting more than a year, while 1,365 have been waiting more than a year for community child health services.

This includes speech and language, occupational therapy, physiotherapy and podiatry appointments.

A total of 1,156 children were waiting for an autism assessment in May 2021 and more than half of them (608) have been on the list for more than a year.

The figures form part of a review of child health waiting lists in the North by the commissioner.

The review examined the number of children and young people on waiting lists, and the length of time they wait to access first or review appointments with consultants, for treatment in hospitals, and for community-based services.

It also assessed the impact that waiting has on children and young people and their families.

The review highlights that one in five children and young people across the North are waiting for a first or review outpatient appointment with a consultant.

It also found that 17,194 children and young people were waiting over one year and 510 over four years for a first consultant out-patient appointment.

Further findings identified 24 children in the North who had been waiting over one year for red flagged first consultant out-patient appointments.

The Commissioner for Children and Young People, Koulla Yiasouma, said: “While the impact of waiting on a red flag or urgent appointment is clear, we know that delayed access to any specialist support, whether that be for autism diagnosis or support, CAMHS, physiotherapy or speech and language, can and does have a profound impact on a child’s health outcomes, emotional and mental wellbeing, educational attainment, relationships with family and friends and quality of life more broadly.