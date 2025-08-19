41 cases of potentially deadly botulism illness now linked to unlicensed ‘Botox-like’ procedures

Health experts now suspect 41 cases of botulism in England this summer were related to unlicensed botox-like procedures.

The potentially deadly illness is caused by the botulinum toxin – commonly known as botox – which is produced by the Clostridium botulinum bacterium.

Botulism can cause very serious illness and is named from the Latin word for ‘sausage’, botulus.

This is because it was first recognised in Germany in people suffering from ‘sausage poisoning’ in the 1800s.

The UK Health Security Agency is warning people to be aware of the signs and symptoms following adverse reactions from people who had received cosmetic procedures using botulinum toxin.

The number of clinically confirmed cases of iatrogenic botulism – botulism caused by cosmetic treatment – reported between June 4 and August 6, 2025 has now risen to 41.

The cases were all reported in England – in the North East, East Midlands, East of England, North West and Yorkshire and Humber.

While investigations are ongoing evidence so far suggests the use of an unlicensed Botox-like product.

Symptoms reported by those affected have included difficulty swallowing, slurred speech and breathing difficulty requiring respiratory support.

UKHSA continues to advise people to take precautions when seeking aesthetic procedures, including checking if the product being used is licensed. Members of the public should also be advised not to purchase products from websites for self-administration.

Dr. Gauri Godbole, Consultant Medical Microbiologist at UKHSA, said: "We are working closely with our partners to reduce the public health risk and would advise people to make sure they take precautions when seeking aesthetic procedures.

“Botulism related to aesthetic procedures is rare, but it can be serious. It is caused by toxins produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum.

"These toxins (but not the bacteria) are the active ingredient in ‘botox’ and similar products.

“Symptoms of botulism can take up to 4 weeks to develop and if you have had a recent botulinum toxin (Botox-like) treatment and are having symptoms such as difficulty swallowing or breathing, contact NHS 111 for further advice and seek treatment.

“If you are considering having a cosmetic procedure, please make sure to check that your practitioner is using a licensed product.”

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer said: “Public safety is a top priority for the MHRA. Botulinum toxin is a prescription-only medicine and should only be sold or supplied in accordance with a prescription given by an appropriate practitioner such as a doctor or other qualified healthcare professional.

“Buying botulinum toxin in any other circumstances significantly increases the risk of getting a product which is either falsified or not licensed for use in the UK. This means that there are no safeguards to ensure products meet the MHRA’s standards for quality and safety. As such, they can endanger the health of the people who take them.

“Our Criminal Enforcement Unit works hard to identify those involved in the illegal trade in medicines and takes robust enforcement action where necessary. This can include criminal prosecution.”

According to the NHS the botulinum toxin can attack the nerves, brain and spinal cord and cause paralysis. Most make a full recovery with treatment, but the paralysis can spread to the muscles that control breathing if it is not treated quickly. This is fatal in five to 10 per cent of cases.