£410k Clooney greenway to be opened in a matter of weeks

The one kilometre long new Clooney greenway that will open to the public within weeks will enhance off-road connectivity and enable healthier lifestyles in the Waterside.

That’s according to the Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, who has just visited the site with officials from the Department for Communities, the Council and community sector and political representatives.

Welcoming progress on the project the Mayor said she was very impressed with the work carried out to date and was looking forward to seeing the completed facility opening to the public later this summer.

“This is a significant project that will not only improve accessibility in the Waterside area of the city but will greatly enhance sustainable travel options for cycling and walking connectivity in the Waterside. “This project is in keeping with the objectives set out in the Strategic Growth Plan and builds on the success of the Waterside Greenway network,” said the Mayor.

The £410,000 Department for Communities and Derry City and Strabane District Council funded project is progressing well with completion anticipated by the end of the summer in time for the start of the new school term.

The Clooney Greenway - a one kilometre tarmaced corridor for walking and cycling with lighting throughout - has transformed derelict land to create enhanced connections between communities and a convenient safe route to and from local schools.

It will enhance off-road connectivity and create a sustainable travel corridor in the heart of the Waterside.

Work on the new walkway and cycleway, which will link the Nelson Drive and Caw estates with the Clooney estate via the Foyle College and Ebrington Primary school campus, go underway in February of this year.

Since then Adman Civil Projects Ltd. have been busy laying an asphalt surface, erecting a paladin fencing and street lighting along the entire length of the one kilometre route.