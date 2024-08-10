53 great photos celebrating inspirational people in Derry and across the North West

Photos by Derry City & Strabane District Council, Foyle Hospice and families.
1. The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed Slimming World Consultant Ivan Black and members of the Slimming with Ivan group to the Guildhall with to recognise the fundraising efforts of the group for the Legenderry Relay for Life. So far they have raised £690,000 to help fight cancer. Picture Martin McKeown. 08.08.24
2. The Mayor, Lillian Seenoi-Barr makes a special presentation to John Kelly on the occasion a reception in the Guildhall on Monday evening to mark his retirement from the Bloody Sunday Trust. Included are John's family.
3. Tony Doherty, (right), chair, Bloody Sunday Trust, makes a special presentation to John Kelly at Monday's reception in the Guildhall. Included centre is the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lillian Seenoi-Barr.
Staff and Residents of Culmore Manor Care Centre pictured with a cheque for £120 in aid of Foyle Hospice, proceeds from a recent 8-hour Cycleathon. Photo: Foyle Hospice
