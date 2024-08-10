The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed Slimming World Consultant Ivan Black and members of the Sliimming with Ivan group to the Guildhall with to recognise the fundraising efforts of the group for the Legenderry Relay for Life. So far they have raised £690,000 to help fight cancer. Picture Martin McKeown. 08.08.24The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed Slimming World Consultant Ivan Black and members of the Sliimming with Ivan group to the Guildhall with to recognise the fundraising efforts of the group for the Legenderry Relay for Life. So far they have raised £690,000 to help fight cancer. Picture Martin McKeown. 08.08.24
The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed Slimming World Consultant Ivan Black and members of the Sliimming with Ivan group to the Guildhall with to recognise the fundraising efforts of the group for the Legenderry Relay for Life. So far they have raised £690,000 to help fight cancer. Picture Martin McKeown. 08.08.24

53 great photos celebrating inspirational people in Derry and across the North West

By Brendan McDaid
Published 10th Aug 2024, 10:32 GMT
Pictured are inspirational people from Derry, Strabane and beyond who received Mayoral receptions for their achievements, undertook fundraising initiatives or graduated recently.

Photos by Derry City & Strabane District Council, Foyle Hospice and families.

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed Slimming World Consultant Ivan Black and members of the Slimming with Ivan group to the Guildhall with to recognise the fundraising efforts of the group for the Legenderry Relay for Life. So far they have raised £690,000 to help fight cancer. Picture Martin McKeown. 08.08.24

1. The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed Slimming World Consultant Ivan Black and members of the Slimming with Ivan group to the Guildhall with to recognise the fundraising efforts of the group for the Legenderry Relay for Life. So far they have raised £690,000 to help fight cancer. Picture Martin McKeown. 08.08.24

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed Slimming World Consultant Ivan Black and members of the Slimming with Ivan group to the Guildhall with to recognise the fundraising efforts of the group for the Legenderry Relay for Life. So far they have raised £690,000 to help fight cancer. Picture Martin McKeown. 08.08.24 Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
The Mayor, Lillian Seenoi-Barr makes a special presentation to John Kelly on the occasion a reception in the Guildhall on Monday evening to mark his retirement from the Bloody Sunday Trust. Included are John's family.

2. The Mayor, Lillian Seenoi-Barr makes a special presentation to John Kelly on the occasion a reception in the Guildhall on Monday evening to mark his retirement from the Bloody Sunday Trust. Included are John's family.

The Mayor, Lillian Seenoi-Barr makes a special presentation to John Kelly on the occasion a reception in the Guildhall on Monday evening to mark his retirement from the Bloody Sunday Trust. Included are John's family. Photo: DCSDC

Photo Sales
Tony Doherty, (right), chair, Bloody Sunday Trust, makes a special presentation to John Kelly at Monday's reception in the Guildhall. Included centre is the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lillian Seenoi-Barr.

3. Tony Doherty, (right), chair, Bloody Sunday Trust, makes a special presentation to John Kelly at Monday's reception in the Guildhall. Included centre is the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lillian Seenoi-Barr.

Tony Doherty, (right), chair, Bloody Sunday Trust, makes a special presentation to John Kelly at Monday's reception in the Guildhall. Included centre is the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lillian Seenoi-Barr. Photo: DCSDC

Photo Sales
Staff and Residents of Culmore Manor Care Centre pictured with a cheque for £120 in aid of Foyle Hospice, proceeds from a recent 8-hour Cycleathon.

4. Culmore Manor, Sponsored 8 hour Cyclethon, £120 (3).jpg

Staff and Residents of Culmore Manor Care Centre pictured with a cheque for £120 in aid of Foyle Hospice, proceeds from a recent 8-hour Cycleathon. Photo: Foyle Hospice

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:DerryNorth WestStrabaneStrabane District Council
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice