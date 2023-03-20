80 people in ‘extremely busy’ A&E with 46 awaiting beds in general hospital
Eighty people are currently in the Altnagelvin Emergency Department (ED) with 46 people awaiting admission to the general hospital.
The Western Trust urged people only to attend the local ED if absolutely necessary.
“Our ED at Altnagelvin Hospital is extremely busy this Monday morning after another busy weekend.
“Eighty people are currently in the ED.
“Forty-six people are awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment,” a spokesperson said.
The Trust has asked people to consider alternative health care options but insisted people should still attend A&E in case of an emergency.
“If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest Emergency Department.
“If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, then we ask that you utilise the Phone First service on 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment. This may include visiting a Minor Injuries Unit or Out of Hours GP,” a spokesperson said.