9 life-saving and live changing transplants as a result of Western Trust donors last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Western Trust has urged people to sign the organ donaor register as it marked 30 years of the NHS saving and transforming lives through transplantation.

Trust staff made the appeal ahead of Organ Donation Awareness Week 2024 which runs until September 29.

As the NHS Organ Donor Register turns 30, the Western Trust said it wanted pay tribute to donors and the selfless act of their families for the lives they have saved by giving the gift of life through organ donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024 nine life-saving and live changing transplants took place because of the gift of life by Western Trust organ donors. Overall in Northern Ireland, 168 transplants took place – the highest number ever.

Specialist Nurses in Organ Donation Mary Hayes and Jemma Devine.

Despite the high number of transplants in Northern Ireland, there continues to be a real shortage of organ donations and approximately 140 people in Northern Ireland and approximately 6,000 people in the UK are waiting for life-saving transplants.

Tragically, every year approximately 14 people in Northern Ireland die waiting for an organ transplant.

During Organ Donation Week, the Western Trust is encouraging more people to sign up to become an organ donor and importantly to have a conversation with those closest to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Registering to become an organ donor matters because to donate organs after death, a person needs to die in hospital in specific circumstances. This applies to only one in every 100 people, making every registration and family conversation vital.

Dr Manav Bhavsar.

Dr Manav Bhavsar, Lead Clinician for Organ Donation at the Western Trust said: “As the NHS Organ Donor Register turns 30, it’s just as important as ever to add your name and decision, because families are more likely to support the decision of someone who has done so. It only takes few minutes, and you could help to save up to nine lives.

“Becoming an organ donor is your decision. Many people do not realise, even with the new ‘opt out’ legislation in place, their family’s support is still very important for organ donation to proceed. After your death your family will be consulted and any decision they make on your behalf will be respected. When families know your wishes it makes the situation less stressful for them, the decision to donate less difficult and gives them the comfort to fulfil your wish to be an organ donor.

“Talking about organ donation with your family should be done with open and positive discussion. Explain that you arrived to the decision to sign organ donor register with understanding that your decision can potentially transform up to nine lives and you are keen to do so. This conversation may in turn encourage others in your family to sign the register as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Bhavsar added: “We need people in Western Trust area to add their name and decision to the NHS Organ Donor Register. This could be the difference between life and death for someone else.”

There are many ways to register as a potential donor including online at www.organdonation.nhs.uk or www.organdonationni.info

You can also register when applying for or renewing a driving licence, with a G.P Practice, when applying for a Boots Advantage Card, or by telephoning the N.H.S. Donor Line 0300 123 23 23. Telephone lines are open 24 hours a day all year round.

Furthermore you can download a form from www.organdonation.nhs.uk, print it and return it by Freepost.