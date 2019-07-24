Action Against Cuts public meeting in Derry tomorrow

Local activists, welfare advisers and elected representatives will be in attendance at a public meeting for people in the Ballyarnett/ Greater Shantallow area tomorrow evening (Thursday, July 25) hosted by Action Against Cuts.

Local people have been urged to attend the meeting, which will take place in Carnhill Community Centre from 7pm to 9pm.

The event is the second to take place in Derry following an earlier meeting in Creggan.

The organisers said the meeting will examine “the very real and devastating impact” of Welfare Reform cuts on local people to date.

A spokesperson said: “The meeting will offer newly elected representatives of all parties and backgrounds an opportunity to look at how they can help to alleviate the desperation already being felt by the cuts and austerity. Following this meeting, others will take place in each District Electoral Area across Derry and Strabane over the summer.

“The Ballyarnett meeting will take place on Thursday, July 25 from 7pm to 9pm in the Carnhill Community Centre. This meeting will allow local residents who have already been hit hard by the cuts - or so-called austerity or Welfare Reform - to share what they have gone through.

“There will be a number of Welfare Rights Advisors in attendance who will be able to make appointments with anyone keen to get advice.”

Danny Morrison, community activist and Action Against the Cuts member, said: “We have experienced a huge increase in the number of people being affected by the cuts already, including PIP and Universal Credit. This is only getting worse and anyone who says people won’t be affected isn’t seeing what’s happening right across our communities.

“I would encourage everyone to attend the meeting on Thursday night to hear from local people who have already been left devastated by these changes and ask our politicians what they are going to do to fix this.”

About Action Against Cuts is a group of welfare advisors, community activists and concerned local people working as a collective which aims to share information and help those most affected by the cuts to empower themselves; organise public events, protests and direct action; and work towards ending poverty and hardships in our communities.