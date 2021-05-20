Action Cancer Big Bus to visit Ebrington Square in July

Launching FinTrU's new charity partnership and pictured in front of Action Cancer's new Big Bus are: Conor Winchester, Charity Committee FinTrU; Gareth Kirk, Action Cancer CEO; Katrien Hoppe, Chief of Staff FinTrU; Lucy McCusker, Corporate Fundraising Manager, Action Cancer and Enda Hamilton-Fitzpatrick, Charity Committee FinTrU.

Some of the funds raised throughout the two-year partnership will go towards keeping the brand-new Big Bus on the road.

The new Big Bus is a mobile health detection unit which will visit over 200 locations across Northern Ireland each year, delivering 2,000 health checks and 5,000 breast screenings.

In July, the Big Bus will visit Ebrington Square in Derry.

FinTrU Chief of Staff Katrien Roppe said: “FinTrU employees are proud to support Action Cancer and the vital work that they carry out in Northern Ireland. FinTrU has traditionally valued a deep and engaging charity partnership which focuses on both raising vital funds and awareness through employee-driven events and initiatives.

“We greatly look forward to continuing this goal over the two years of our partnership, and supporting Action Cancer in visiting over 200 locations across Northern Ireland annually with their new Big Bus.”

Action Cancer CEO Gareth Kirk said: “We are absolutely delighted that the staff of FinTrU selected Action Cancer as their charity of choice for the next two years. Although the partnership is still in such early days, FinTrU has already demonstrated superb commitment to making a difference to the community throughout all of Northern Ireland.

FinTrU has plans to support Action Cancer in bringing the Big Bus to both the North West and Belfast to enable the local communities to access both the early detection breast screening services (for women aged 40-49) as well as support and prevention via the onboard health checks (for men and women aged 16+).