Advice from Foyle Hospice Founder, late Dr Tom McGinley for female walk/run

The streets of Derry will be buzzing tomorrow as the annual Foyle hospice ladies walk/run returns.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 1:16 pm

The event was started in 1984 and was titled the Foyle Female Five, starting at Prehen Boat house, crossing the upper deck of the Craigavon Bridge, through the Guildhall, Strand Road, Buncrana Road and finishing at Templemore Sports Complex. Special training days were organised to help women prepare for the run and Foyle Hospice Founder, the late Dr Tom McGinley, gave special advice in Friday’s Journal, the day before the race.

Have a look at some of the pictures from that first year.

'McGinleys Angels' who first agreed to run teh Female Five to raise money for the Hospice. They were the first to make donations to the fund, which was at £70,000 at the time this picture was printed in June 1984. Pictured left to right: Pauline McCourt, Anne Marie McLaughlin, Sharon O'Donnell, Dr Tom McGinley, Jean Begley and Annette Given.

'Torture time ends tomorrow!' special training sessions had been organised to prepare for the ladies run in 1984.
Late Dr Tom McGinleys advice for runners in the 'Journal' ahead of the first ever Foyle Female Five in 1984.
The route, printed in the 'Journal' in 1984.
