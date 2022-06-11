Advice from Foyle Hospice Founder, late Dr Tom McGinley for female walk/run

The event was started in 1984 and was titled the Foyle Female Five, starting at Prehen Boat house, crossing the upper deck of the Craigavon Bridge, through the Guildhall, Strand Road, Buncrana Road and finishing at Templemore Sports Complex. Special training days were organised to help women prepare for the run and Foyle Hospice Founder, the late Dr Tom McGinley, gave special advice in Friday’s Journal, the day before the race.