Almost 100 in Altnagelvin A&E with 39 ‘very sick’ in need of beds in general hospital
Nearly 100 people are in Altnagelvin A&E with 39 ‘very sick’ people waiting for a bed in the general hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
The Western Trust has warned patients face long waits.
“Our Emergency Department at Altnagelvin remains extremely busy this Wednesday lunchtime due to the high volume of people attending, and the number of patients currently awaiting admission to hospital.
“There are currently 97 people in the Emergency Department, so if your condition is triaged as less urgent, you will face a long wait; 39 very sick people are awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment or investigations.
“If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest ED.
“If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, please use the Phone First service on 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment, which may include attending our Urgent Care and Treatment Centre, Omagh,” the health authority said.