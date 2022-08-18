Altnagelvin A&E suffers series of surges with dozens of 'very sick' waiting
Altnagelvin's A&E department experienced surges in attendance with 'very sick' people awaiting admission to the hospital on several occasions this week.
Last night the Western Trust reported: "Our Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital is extremely busy this evening.
"Over 83 people are currently in the Emergency Department.
"Over 36 very sick people are awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment."
It was the latest of a series of notices issued by the Trust.
At 5.30pm on Tuesday the WHSCT reported over 127 people in the Emergency Department, with 'over 52 very sick people awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment'.
On Sunday shortly after 12 noon the Trust said 81 people were in the Emergency Department, with '34 very sick people...awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment'.
Late on Wednesday the Trust appealed: "If you’re attending Altnagelvin ED this evening please come alone due capacity in the waiting area (exception for children and vulnerable adults).
"If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, please use the Phone First service on 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment. This may include visiting Omagh's Minor Injuries Unit or Out of Hours GP.
"If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest Emergency Department.
"To find out more about the Emergency and Urgent Care options available to you, and guidance for using our services, visit bit.ly/WTEmergencyAndUrgentServices."