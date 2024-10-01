Altnagelvin and other acute hospitals to provide backbone of new health care network

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new report by the Department of Health states that Acute Hospitals, including Altnagelvin, will provide the backbone of a new health care network aimed at meeting our health needs into the future.

‘Hospitals – Creating a Network for Better Outcomes’, also calls for move to a model of elective care with Centres of Excellence across the North that will ensure that ‘our individual Acute Hospitals and entire network remains sustainable and best able to meet population health needs’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report was published for consultation by the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt in order to set out the key principles to underpin service reorganisation.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Nesbitt said: “Too often, our hospitals are viewed as standalone units. Some have faced prolonged challenges with recruiting staff and maintaining services, leading to understandable concerns in communities.

Altnagelvin Hospital

“We need to see each of our hospitals as part of something bigger and wider – fitting into a network in which each plays a key part. This is essential if we are to deliver better outcomes for patients and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reconfiguration of some services is required. The roles of some hospitals will have to change - to keep pace with modern medicine and deliver better patient outcomes.

“While every hospital cannot provide every service, each hospital will still play a vital role, not just in their local communities but as a valued part of a planned regional system.

“This document can help assure communities that reconfiguration of services is not about cutting costs or closing hospitals. It’s about managing change in a controlled way and demonstrating the benefits. It’s about showing how each hospital can fit into the network and best serve patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Change is happening. We see that with the increasing shift towards centres of excellence such as standalone elective care hubs.

“This is reform in action but there is much more to do. A collaborative approach can better sustain our network to the benefit of patients and staff.

“I encourage everyone to take part in the public consultation and make their voice heard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The framework categorises the North’s hospitals into four main types:

Local Hospitals, which is a diverse group delivering primary, secondary and community services in support of the area and general hospitals.

General Hospitals, delivering defined secondary care services including unscheduled care, geared to a specific, more isolated geographical location. These hospitals also play an important part in the delivery of elective care to the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Area Hospitals, delivering a full range of secondary care services, both unscheduled (un-planned) and elective (planned) treatment, to the communities within a geographical area currently defined by the distribution of integrated services delivered by our five geographic Health and Social Care Trusts (HSCTs).

Regional Centres, delivering specialist regional inpatient services for the whole population of Northern Ireland.

Some hospitals by nature of their locality or range of services may be included in more than one category, as listed in the document.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Hospitals: Ards Hospital, Bangor Hospital, Dalriada Hospital, Downe Hospital Downpatrick, Lagan Valley Hospital, Lurgan Hospital, Mid-Ulster Hospital, Moyle Hospital, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, Robinson Hospital, South Tyrone Hospital, Waterside Hospital, Whiteabbey Hospital.

General Hospitals: Causeway Hospital, Daisy Hill Hospital, Southwest Acute Hospital.

Area Hospitals: Altnagelvin Hospital, Antrim Area Hospital, Craigavon Area Hospital, Belfast Hospitals Campus (includes Royal Victoria Hospital, Mater Hospital, Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital and Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children) and Ulster Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regional Centres: Altnagelvin North West Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital including the Cancer Centre, Musgrave Park Hospital, Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, Royal Jubilee Maternity hospital, Royal Victoria Hospital, Ulster Hospital Regional Centre for Plastic Surgery and Maxillofacial Surgery.

A key aim is to identify the core services in each of these types of hospitals and address the key challenges to sustainably deliver these.

Modern medicine – not least increasing levels of clinical specialisation and sub specialisation – means change cannot be avoided. The challenge is to deliver change on a planned basis rather than through service collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In key specialties, when hospitals have lower patient numbers, this can create significant issues for professionals working in key specialties. These include rota/on-call pressures inherent in smaller clinical teams, as well as insufficient case mix to support specialisation, training and skill development. These issues inevitably have consequences for recruitment and retention, adding to the challenges of maintaining services.

The Framework also sets out 5 enablers and 13 actions to support reconfiguration and the delivery of a connected Hospital Network.

The report points out that previous documents – the Bengoa Report and ‘Delivering Together’ – set out why the Executive needed to change our HSC system and set out principles in terms of how it should go about delivering reconfiguration

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new report states: “We recognise that our Elective Care policy may mean that some patients need to travel further to access elective care. We commit to working across the NI Executive Departments to consider carefully the travel support available for our population.

"In conclusion, the health needs of our population are constantly evolving. We therefore also need a dynamic approach to maintaining our health and social care services, including our hospital network.

"The core hospital services and commitments set out within this framework will therefore need to be revisited in the future, both to ensure that they are appropriate within the context of changing population health needs, but also within the context of evolving out-of-hospital services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We therefore anticipate that this work will be revisited within the next decade to ensure that it remains relevant.”