Altnagelvin COVID-19 occupancy falls to just 0.30%

Information released by the Department of Health on Tuesday shows that there have been no new admissions to Altnagelvin since May 25 - a week ago.

At midnight on Monday eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; nine of nine ICU beds (100%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and none were free.

Seven ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy just 0.30% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.94% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 2.69% capacity left in the hospital system; 5.07% were ‘awaiting admission.’