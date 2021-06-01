Altnagelvin COVID-19 occupancy falls to just 0.30%
COVID-19 bed occupancy at Altnagelvin has fallen to just 0.30 per cent and no-one has been admitted to the hospital with SARS-CoV-2 for a week.
Information released by the Department of Health on Tuesday shows that there have been no new admissions to Altnagelvin since May 25 - a week ago.
At midnight on Monday eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; nine of nine ICU beds (100%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and none were free.
Seven ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy just 0.30% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.94% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 2.69% capacity left in the hospital system; 5.07% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane. The last death here occurred on April 21. The Department of Health figures show 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.