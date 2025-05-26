Altnagelvin Hospital A&E 'extremely busy' as waiting times highest in Northern Ireland

The Western Trust has advised that Altnagelvin Hospital’s Emergency Department has been extremely busy over the Bank Holiday Weekend with waiting times to be seen the highest in Northern Ireland as of Bank Holiday Monday morning.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wait to be seen as of 11am on Monday morning, May 26, stood at over five hours at Altnagelvin A&E (309 minutes), which was higher than any other emergency department in Northern Ireland.

Speaking on Sunday morning meanwhile, the Western Trust said that it was proving to be an ‘extremely busy’ Bank Holiday weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson posted at the time: "Currently we have: 103 patients waiting for treatment in ED, 54 patients awaiting admission in ED.

Altnagelvin Hospital.

“If your condition is urgent rather than an emergency, we encourage you to seek the assistance of your local GP, Community Pharmacy or call the Phone First service from 8am – midnight where experienced healthcare professionals will advise you on the best route and location for treatment.

“The Phone First service is designed for patients, including children, who are feeling unwell and considering travelling to an Emergency Department or Urgent Care Treatment Centre with an injury or illness which requires urgent treatment but is not immediately life threatening.

The Phone First number is 0300 020 6000.

“The volume of patients in our ED makes it very challenging for space. Please attend alone where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The message posted by the Western Trust.

“If you have a medical or mental health emergency, then you should always call 999 or proceed immediately to your nearest Emergency Department.”

Waiting times for EDs and Minor Injury Units can be checked at https://bit.ly/WaitingTimesinED