Altnagelvin operating 1.80% over capacity but COVID-19 occupancy remains low

There were no new SARS-CoV-2 admission at Altnagelvin on Monday.

At midnight on Monday just eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven of ten ICU beds (70%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and three (30%) were free.

Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 1.20% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 92.79% were ‘other occupied’ and the the hospital system was 1.80% over capacity; 6.01% were ‘awaiting admission.’