Altnagelvin operating 1.80% over capacity but COVID-19 occupancy remains low

Altnagelvin Hospital was operating at 1.80% over capacity yesterday but the total COVID-19 occupancy remained low and there were no SARS-CoV-2 patients in ICU in Derry.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 3:49 pm
Updated Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 3:50 pm

There were no new SARS-CoV-2 admission at Altnagelvin on Monday.

At midnight on Monday just eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

COVID-19 rate falls in BT48 and BT47 areas of Derry while Castlederg has had no cases in a week

Altnagelvin Hospital

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven of ten ICU beds (70%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and three (30%) were free.

Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

Derry COVID-19 positivity rises week-on-week to 7.3% and is highest in the north

In terms of general occupancy 1.20% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 92.79% were ‘other occupied’ and the the hospital system was 1.80% over capacity; 6.01% were ‘awaiting admission.’

There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane. In total 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.