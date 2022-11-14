Altnagelvin under ‘extreme pressure’ after ‘very busy weekend’ across the north

The health authority asked people only to attend A&E in case of emergencies.

"Our Altnagelvin Hospital site remains under extreme pressure this morning following what has been a very busy weekend at hospitals across the region.

"We would urge the public to only attend our Emergency Department in emergency or life threatening situations, including mental health emergencies. Please call 999 immediately for assistance.

“For all other urgent but not life-threatening conditions, we ask the public to use our Phone First service, where an experienced medical professional will be able to direct you to the best place for treatment of your condition.

“The number to call is 0300 020 6000 from 8.00am until midnight,” the Western Trust stated.

The continuing pressure comes after Health and Social Care NI issued an urgent appeal for public support for hospital discharges.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the HSCNI said: “Hospitals across Northern Ireland are continuing to deal with severe pressures.

“To help them, we are asking that patients do not remain in hospital any longer than necessary.

“If you or a loved one are in hospital and ready to be discharged, we're asking you to support our hospitals by helping us free up beds during this extremely busy time.

“Help keep our hospitals flowing.