Altnagelvin very busy with over 100 in A&E; close to 50 requiring hospital beds
Clinicians have warned that Altnagelvin is very busy this Friday with over 100 people in A&E and close to 50 requiring a bed in the general hospital.
By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
People are being asked to avoid attending the Emergency Department (ED) unless a visit is essential with 103 people in ED and 44 awaiting admission.
“We are urging the public to Phone First if your condition is not an emergency. Please call 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment,” the Western Trust said.