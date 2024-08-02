Altnagelvin’s Crossroads Restaurant closed this weekend for essential maintenance
The eatery on the ground floor in the heart of the hospital opened to the public almost exactly a year ago.
“Our Crossroads Restaurant at Altnagelvin Hospital will be closed this coming weekend (Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August inclusive) for essential maintenance works. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
“The North Wing Coffee Shop will have extended opening hours on both days and will be open from 8.00am to 8.00pm for staff and visitors in the hospital over the weekend.
“Crossroads will reopen as normal on Monday, August 5,” the Western Trust said in a statement.
The new restaurant opened in 2023 and replaced the former Altnagelvin Restaurant on Level One of the hospital’s Tower Block. The old restaurant had been serving up grub since 1960.
