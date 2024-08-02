Altnagelvin’s Crossroads Restaurant closed this weekend for essential maintenance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Altnagelvin’s Crossroads Restaurant will be closed to staff and visitors over the weekend to allow for maintenance works, the Western Trust has advised.

The eatery on the ground floor in the heart of the hospital opened to the public almost exactly a year ago.

“Our Crossroads Restaurant at Altnagelvin Hospital will be closed this coming weekend (Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August inclusive) for essential maintenance works. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The North Wing Coffee Shop will have extended opening hours on both days and will be open from 8.00am to 8.00pm for staff and visitors in the hospital over the weekend.

Altnagelvin’s Crossroads Restaurant will be closed to staff and visitors over the weekend to allow for maintenance works, the Western Trust has advised.

“Crossroads will reopen as normal on Monday, August 5,” the Western Trust said in a statement.

The new restaurant opened in 2023 and replaced the former Altnagelvin Restaurant on Level One of the hospital’s Tower Block. The old restaurant had been serving up grub since 1960.