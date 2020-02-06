‘Are we becoming addicted to social media?’ discussion

Derry charity Zest Healing The Hurt are to host a free public event to look at whether people are becoming addicted to social media and the impact it has on mental health.

The charity has received funding from the Community Foundation through the A.R.N Foundation for the TALK project.

As part of this Zest will be presenting a series of free community Talks, the next of which will be held in the City Hotel on Thursday, February 20 at 7.30pm. The topic will be ‘Social media are we becoming addicted? The effect of social media on our mental health’, presented by Conor McCafferty.

Zest have advised that the talk is suitable for parents, carers, teachers and family members over 16.

To register, check out ‘Social Media Are We Becoming Addicted’ event at www.eventbrite.co.uk

Alternatively you can register by telephoning 02871266999 or email: orla@zestni.co.uk