Arrangements for abuse victims highlighted

The Western Trust recently hosted the first local Public Protection Arrangements Northern Ireland Conference, to raise awareness of measures in place to protect the public from domestic and sexual abuse.

The multi-agency event, entitled ‘Sharing the Learning,’ was held over two days in Derry and Omagh recently. Over 140 professionals attended from Health and Social Services, Youth Justice and Probation Board for Northern Ireland (PBNI) attended the.Trust-wide event

The conference highlighted the interface between Public Protection services and Health and Social Care while working in the complex area of domestic and sexual offending.

Guest speakers from PBNI, Youth Justice, PSNI and Trust staff addressed those gathered for the event. District Judge Barney McElholm, who opened the conference in Derry, prais edthe work undertaken by frontline staff and highlighted the development of the new Family Justice Centre to work with those who have experienced domestic and sexual abuse.

Ursula McElroy, Acting Principal Officer, PPANI, said: “The two day event was highly successful and was testament to work ongoing within the Trust and partner agencies in promoting best practice in domestic and sexual abuse intervention and prevention.”